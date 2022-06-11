BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MQY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 247,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $17.20.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
