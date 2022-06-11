BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MQY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 247,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,830,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 287,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

