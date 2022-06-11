Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 332.4% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BMAQW stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

