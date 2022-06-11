Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Down 73.8% in May

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Sphere stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Blue Sphere has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Blue Sphere Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

