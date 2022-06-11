Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Down 73.8% in May

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Blue Sphere stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Blue Sphere has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Blue Sphere Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Sphere (BLSP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.