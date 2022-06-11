bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 283,213 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 195,005 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

