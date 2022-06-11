bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.
BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About bluebird bio (Get Rating)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.