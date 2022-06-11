BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 360.0% in May

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,757. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 954,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

