BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 360.0% in May

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,757. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
