BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

LEO opened at $6.70 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.