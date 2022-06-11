Bombardier Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

