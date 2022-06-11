Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BNSO opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Bonso Electronics International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

