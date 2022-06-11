Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 31,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Boqii has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BQ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boqii by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

