BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $25.66. 972,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,833. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

