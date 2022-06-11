Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CEO Michael Ross Pope Sells 49,297 Shares

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Ross Pope sold 49,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $53,240.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Ross Pope also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boxlight alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Michael Ross Pope bought 10,000 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

BOXL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 346,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Boxlight Co. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.31.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.