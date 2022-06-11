Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Sells $70,151.82 in Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOXL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 346,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.31. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

