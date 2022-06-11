BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get BRC alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $90,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.