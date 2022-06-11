Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 332.4% in May

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 332.4% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Brenntag from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Baader Bank raised Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brenntag from €100.00 ($107.53) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

BNTGY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

