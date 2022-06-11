Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 930,796 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,076 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MNRL stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.
About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
