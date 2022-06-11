British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 362.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

British Land stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 710 ($8.90) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

