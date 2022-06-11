Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.03. 6,260,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,613,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

