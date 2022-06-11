Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.65). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.87. 196,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,522. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.97.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

