Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.81 EPS

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.85. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NBTB stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 119,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $612,854. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $694,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $401,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

