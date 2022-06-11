BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised BT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.20) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

