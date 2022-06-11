Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BUR stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.
About Burford Capital (Get Rating)
Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
