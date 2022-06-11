Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 425.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 580,215 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

