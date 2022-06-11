Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the May 15th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $12.35 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

