Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Brokerages

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports.

NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 17.65. 84,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of 19.42. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 16.20 and a 1-year high of 21.49.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.