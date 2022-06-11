Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Brokerages

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports.
NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 17.65. 84,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of 19.42. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 16.20 and a 1-year high of 21.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
