Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of CLMT opened at $14.38 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

