Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

CP traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 155,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,240,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,990,000 after purchasing an additional 515,062 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 55,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

