Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDUAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

CDUAF opened at $31.31 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

