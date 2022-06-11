Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, an increase of 289.7% from the May 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 35,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,210. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.
Cansortium Company Profile (Get Rating)
