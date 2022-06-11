Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, an increase of 289.7% from the May 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 35,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,210. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.