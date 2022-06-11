CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Stephens began coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. CareDx has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,567 shares of company stock worth $640,336. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareDx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

