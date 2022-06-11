CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.
Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Stephens began coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. CareDx has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareDx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000.
CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
