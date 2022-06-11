Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Down 73.3% in May

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cargotec from €48.00 ($51.61) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cargotec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $$35.40 during trading hours on Friday. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

