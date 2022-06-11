CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CarGurus stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

