CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

