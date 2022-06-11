CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces Dividend of $0.15

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

CDK Global has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,627. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CDK Global by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 27,188 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,191,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.