Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Up 194.7% in May

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CRPOF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643. Ceapro has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

