Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of CLLS traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 173,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $9,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 120,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.