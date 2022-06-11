Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 63.3% in May

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CETX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

