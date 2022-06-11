CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CENAQ Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period.

Shares of CENQW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. CENAQ Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

