Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$149,369.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,085,193.59. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$4,157,175.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at C$1,761,257.95. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$30.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.23 and a 52-week high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

