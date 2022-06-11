Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Centrica alerts:

CPYYY opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.