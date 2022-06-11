Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

