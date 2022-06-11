Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after buying an additional 112,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.