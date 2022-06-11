CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CESDF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

