CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.52.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CESDF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
