Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Chart Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $532,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $177.77 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

