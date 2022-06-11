Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the May 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $6.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

