Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,808,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $135.44 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

