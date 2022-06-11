Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.68%.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 194.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

