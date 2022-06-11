Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Short Interest Up 197.7% in May

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 302.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,748 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,262,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 70.0% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 768,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

