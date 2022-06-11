China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. China Gas has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

