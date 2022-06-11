China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CHPXF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

