China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
CHPXF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.25.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (Get Rating)
