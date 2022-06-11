Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 80.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

